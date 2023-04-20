Drake Bell's Wife Janet Files For Divorce Week After He Goes Missing

Drake Bell's wife is throwing in the towel on their marriage ... because she just filed to divorce the actor.

The "Drake & Josh" star's estranged wife, Janet Von Schmeling, booked it to court this week and filed for divorce after 4 years of marriage ... according to new legal docs.

In the docs, obtained by TMZ, Janet says they separated back in September ... and she's going with the usual irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

Drake and Janet have one child together, one-year-old Wyatt Bell, and the docs say Janet is seeking primary legal and physical custody of their kid. She wants Drake to be granted visitation rights.

Janet's also seeking spousal support.

The divorce filing comes on the heels of Drake being reported missing by police in Florida earlier this month ... with a family member calling cops and claiming Drake was threatening suicide in response to child custody issues with Janet.

Drake was hanging with his son the day before police said he was MIA and "considered missing and endangered."

Play video content