Drake Bell's Brother Told Cops Actor Threatened Suicide Over Child Custody

Drake Bell's brother is the one who first got police involved in his missing person case ... telling cops Drake was threatening suicide in response to child custody issues with his estranged wife.

According to the police report, obtained by TMZ, Drake's brother, Robert, called Orlando PD Wednesday night to say Drake was making suicidal statements about wanting to hang himself and not wanting to be alive anymore.

Drake's brother told police Drake was in Winter Park, FL to visit Janet, his estranged wife, and discuss their custody agreement for their son. Drake and Janet separated back in January.

Drake's brother told cops Drake was "distraught and made suicidal statements" in texts to their mother. He allegedly said he didn't want to live anymore, was going to drink excessively and hang himself.

He says he tried to make Drake come to his senses but he wasn't receptive ... so, Robert decided to call police.

TMZ broke the story ... Drake was reported missing Thursday, with police in Florida saying he was MIA and "considered missing and endangered."

Play video content

On a 911 call from the case, an Orlando officer called another department for help locating Drake, characterizing the situation as a "possible attempted suicide." He repeated what Robert had told them about Drake's suicidal texts to family members on the West Coast.

As we first reported, we know Drake was hanging out with his son Tuesday at SeaWorld in Orlando. It's unclear what the custody issues are between Janet and Drake.

As you know ... Drake was ultimately found safe and sound shortly after being reported missing. Hours later, on Thursday evening, he tweeted, "You leave your phone in the car and don't answer for the night and this?"

Despite that attempt to make it seem like this was much ado about nothing, law enforcement tells TMZ ... deputies took action Thursday to ensure Drake receives a mental health evaluation.

Drake's attorney had no comment.