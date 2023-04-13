Drake Bell Missing and Cops Fear for His Safety
4/13/2023 7:24 AM PT
Drake Bell has been reported missing, and cops are deeply concerned for his well-being.
Daytona Beach police have declared Drake MIA, saying, "He is considered missing and endangered."
He was last seen driving a 2022 grey BMW Wednesday at around 9 PM, somewhere in the area of Mainland High School.
Some people online think this is all a hoax, but cops say it's definitely real.
Drake has had lots of troubles since his time on Nickelodeon's "Drake & Josh." He just completed his probation over an attempted child endangerment case, in which he pled guilty. He allegedly engaged in inappropriate conduct in a club where he was scheduled to perform with a girl under 18, with whom he allegedly had an online relationship.
He's faced other accusations over the years, including a 2015 DUI arrest and alleged abuse by a woman who had a 5-year relationship with the actor.
Drake also filed for bankruptcy back in 2014.
Anyone with information about Drake's whereabouts is urged to contact the Daytona Beach Police Dept. at (386) 671-5207.