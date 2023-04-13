Drake Bell Missing and Cops Fear for His Safety

Missing and Cops Fear for His Safety

Drake Bell has been reported missing, and cops are deeply concerned for his well-being.

Daytona Beach police have declared Drake MIA, saying, "He is considered missing and endangered."

He was last seen driving a 2022 grey BMW Wednesday at around 9 PM, somewhere in the area of Mainland High School.

Some people online think this is all a hoax, but cops say it's definitely real.

Drake has had lots of troubles since his time on Nickelodeon's "Drake & Josh." He just completed his probation over an attempted child endangerment case, in which he pled guilty. He allegedly engaged in inappropriate conduct in a club where he was scheduled to perform with a girl under 18, with whom he allegedly had an online relationship.

He's faced other accusations over the years, including a 2015 DUI arrest and alleged abuse by a woman who had a 5-year relationship with the actor.

Drake also filed for bankruptcy back in 2014.