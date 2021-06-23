Drake Bell Pleads Guilty in Endangering Children Case in Ohio

Play video content

Drake Bell just pled guilty in his endangering children case ... but it's not clear yet whether he'll do any time behind bars.

The "Drake & Josh" star was in court for a hearing Wednesday in Ohio where he appeared via Zoom and pled guilty to attempted endangering children (a 4th-degree felony) and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles (a 1st-degree misdemeanor).

The judge accepted Drake's plea. He could face up to 18 months in prison on the felony charge. He's slated to be sentenced in July. As we reported ... Drake was in hot water in Ohio for an alleged incident from back in December 2017.

According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office ... a female juvenile filed a report with her local police department in Canada back in October 2018 regarding an alleged incident that she says occurred between her and Drake the previous year at a Cleveland nightclub.

We're told Canadian authorities contacted Cleveland PD ... and its probe revealed that the 15-year-old had established a relationship with Drake several years prior to the alleged incident.

Prosecutors say that, while at the concert, Drake "violated his duty of care and, in doing so, created a risk of harm to the victim." Prosecutors also say the probe revealed that, months leading up to the concert, Drake sent her inappropriate social media messages.