Drake Bell Charged with Attempted Endangering Children, Pleads Not Guilty
6/4/2021 10:08 AM PT
Drake Bell is in hot water in Ohio, where he's being charged with attempted endangering children ... but he says he's not guilty.
According to court documents, the "Drake & Josh" star is also facing charges of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.
The docs say Cleveland Police arrested Drake ... and as you can see, he's already posed for a smirking mugshot at an Ohio jail.
Drake appeared in Cuyahoga County court Thursday, entering a not guilty plea and posting a $2,500 bond ordering him to have no contact with his alleged victim.
Just Announced: Cleveland, OH - Dec 1 at The Odeon Concert Club https://t.co/KVB5GfvB1g— Drake Campana 🇲🇽 (@DrakeBell) October 19, 2017 @DrakeBell
The alleged incident reportedly happened Dec. 1, 2017 ... the same day Drake was scheduled to perform at a club in Cleveland. Drake wasn't indicted until last month and he's due back in court on June 23.
We reached out to Drake's camp ... so far, no word back.