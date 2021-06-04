Drake Bell CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED ENDANGERING CHILDREN ... Pleads Not Guilty

Drake Bell is in hot water in Ohio, where he's being charged with attempted endangering children ... but he says he's not guilty.

According to court documents, the "Drake & Josh" star is also facing charges of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

The docs say Cleveland Police arrested Drake ... and as you can see, he's already posed for a smirking mugshot at an Ohio jail.

Drake appeared in Cuyahoga County court Thursday, entering a not guilty plea and posting a $2,500 bond ordering him to have no contact with his alleged victim.

Just Announced: Cleveland, OH - Dec 1 at The Odeon Concert Club https://t.co/KVB5GfvB1g — Drake Campana 🇲🇽 (@DrakeBell) October 19, 2017 @DrakeBell

The alleged incident reportedly happened Dec. 1, 2017 ... the same day Drake was scheduled to perform at a club in Cleveland. Drake wasn't indicted until last month and he's due back in court on June 23.