Drake Bell Tries to Sing Ricky Martin Hit During Pool Hall Karaoke

Play video content TMZ.com

Drake Bell is loudly and proudly living la vida karaoke, and while Ricky Martin might not be all that impressed ... the average bar patron drinking and shooting pool seems to love his singing!

The former Nickelodeon actor popped into a watering hole Tuesday night in Temecula, CA called ET's Classy Lounge ... where he was in the mood for some tunes, belting them out at the top of his lungs.

In the video you see Drake cranking out "Livin' La Vida Loca" at full blast -- and while he sounds pretty decent (dude's a professional singer too, BTW) there were a few bumps along the way ... which DB embellished hilariously.

As ya might be able to tell, we're told the guy was also knocking back a few cocktails while hanging with friends and shooting pool ... when he wasn't singing and snapping selfies with fans.

Play video content

From all evidence here ... Bell's rebounding from last year's child endangerment case ... for which he pled guilty and got 2 years probation.