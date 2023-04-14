Drake Bell Threatened Suicide After Falling Out With Wife ... According To 911 Call

Play video content

Drake Bell had a falling out with his estranged wife and told his family he was going to get drunk and hang himself ... at least according to the 911 call in which he was reported missing.

TMZ obtained the 911 call, where someone from Orlando PD explains why cops were deeply concerned for Drake's well-being.

The officer is speaking with another department, trying to get a location on Drake's cell phone, characterizing the situation as a "possible attempted suicide" and saying ... "Basically, there is a celebrity who had a falling out with his wife."

Cops in Orlando say they got involved because they were told Drake was in an Orlando hotel room and had been texting family back in California, threatening suicide.

TMZ broke the story ... Drake was reported missing by police in Florida on Thursday, with Daytona Beach police saying he was MIA and was "considered missing and endangered."

Cops said Drake was last seen Wednesday night, driving a 2022 gray BMW ... and we obtained a photo of him with his son Tuesday at SeaWorld in Orlando.

Drake was ultimately found safe and sound Thursday afternoon, and he later addressed the issue on social media, saying ... "You leave your phone in the car and don't answer for the night and this?"

Given the content of the 911 call, and the situation, it seems like cops did the right thing.