Josh Peck Reveals Why He Didn't Invite 'Drake & Josh' Cast to Wedding

Play video content Good Guys Podcast

Josh Peck has shared more insight as to why he excluded the "Drake & Josh" cast from his 2017 wedding ... and it has nothing to do with his formerly distant relationship with his costar Drake Bell.

Drake joined Josh for a two-part reunion on his "Good Guys" podcast this week ... and in Thursday's release, Josh admits he wanted to completely "leave it all behind" because he felt like the show "didn't serve" him anymore.

Play video content TMZ.com

Josh was 30 when he walked down the aisle with Paige O'Brien ... but now, at 38, he says he realized he would have invited so many more people, including Drake and their costar Miranda Cosgrove, who played their menacing little sister on the hit show.

Interestingly, Josh mentions the only person from the show who attended his wedding was Dan Schneider ... "because my mom was friends with his wife -- thanks mom!"

Josh also theorizes he was living in a different reality than Drake at the time of his wedding, explaining ... "You were living in the world of where our relationship should have been. I was too much living in the past of when our relationship wasn't great and it was really somewhere in the middle."

Remember ... Drake blasted Josh in since-deleted tweets after learning of his wedding.

Josh addressed the drama on a 2022 episode of "BFFs with Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards" and stood his ground, saying he and Drake were "not really" friends and hadn't stayed in touch since the Nickelodeon series wrapped in 2007. He also claimed "delusional" Drake cursed him out via text the night of his wedding.

During Josh's "Good Guys" podcast, he and Drake reflected on how they would meet up about once a year after the show wrapped, with Josh even saying they "should have been closer."