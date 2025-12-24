Fans Help Tylor Chase Weather the Cold And the Rain on Christmas Eve, On Video

Fans Come Together To Keep Him Warm

Former Nickelodeon child star Tylor Chase was spotted back on the street Christmas Eve ... but this time a few fans were there to help him out.

Pictures show the dire straights Tylor is in, loitering outside businesses at a shopping plaza in Riverside, California.

But in video, obtained by TMZ, 2 men are seen making Tylor's holiday a little brighter.

Play video content BACKGRID

One of the men prays over Tylor after giving him a jacket to keep him protected from the torrential downpour beating down on Southern California.

The man prayed, "Take him out of the darkness right now in the name of Jesus, my Lord ... show him that you love him, my Lord. Anything that he's gone through -- give him peace, give him joy, my Lord."

The fans are the latest people to come to Tylor's rescue after news of his homelessness hit the internet.

As we reported ... Tylor's former "Ned's Declassified" costar, Daniel Curtis Lee, hooked him up with a hotel room earlier this week.