Homeless Tylor Chase's 'Ned's Declassified' Costar Gets Him a Motel Room

Help is coming from all sides for "Ned's Declassified" alum Tylor Chase ... and now one of his former costars is stepping up, getting him a motel room to keep him off the streets, at least for the night.

Daniel Curtis Lee, who starred on the Nickelodeon series with Tylor, shared with TMZ an emotional video of him checking Tylor into a Riverside, California motel Tuesday ... after driving about 50 miles from L.A. to meet up with his former costar, who's been living on the streets.

Daniel tells TMZ ... he spent part of the day with Tylor walking around and catching up over pizza before helping him settle into the motel so he could stay dry ahead of a major Southern California rainstorm this week.

Daniel says he wanted to make sure Tylor had somewhere safe to stay ... adding he plans to stay in touch and support him however he can moving forward.

As we reported ... "Mighty Ducks" star Shaun Weiss also offered help, inviting Tylor to stay at a recovery facility he works with ... but Daniel says Tylor has been reluctant to accept help involving hospitals or treatment centers, even after much encouragement.

Daniel says he sees immense potential in Tylor. For now, he says Tylor feels most comfortable living unhoused, and he hopes his friend pulls through.