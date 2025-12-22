Ned's Declassified Star Devon Werkheiser Speaks Out on Tylor Chase Living on Streets

A viral video has left fans of 'Ned's Declassified' stunned, and now Devon Werkheiser is opening up about how painful it is to see his former co-star Tylor Chase living on the streets.

Devon, who played Ned Bigby on the hit Nickelodeon series, tells TMZ, "Tylor was a sensitive, sweet, and kind kid. It is heartbreaking to see him this way." He says he would love nothing more than to help Chase, but acknowledges the situation is complicated.

Former Nickelodeon child stars are having a rough one pic.twitter.com/qN95SrxOmJ — 𓅃 (@FalconryFinance) December 21, 2025 @FalconryFinance

"I haven’t seen Tylor in almost 20 years since the show ended," Devon tells us, adding Chase's addiction and mental health struggles make situations like this especially difficult. "Anyone who has dealt with severe addiction and deep mental health issues knows it’s an unbelievably challenging situation if they don't want help."

Devon emphasizes that simply giving Tylor money isn't a solution. "It's an everyday uphill battle to course correct. It requires a ton of support and patience and time," he says. From what he understands, Tylor does have family nearby who continue to check on him and try to help.

He also says he wishes people would stop filming and posting videos of Tylor online for views. Still, Devon hopes the attention could lead to something positive. "My only hope is that from this exposure, someone with real understanding and resources can step in, get Tylor into treatment, and help him get back on track. We all want a happy ending."

As we reported ... Riverside, CA Police told TMZ officers interact with Chase at least once a week and repeatedly offer mental health services, substance abuse treatment, and temporary housing ... offers he continues to decline.

