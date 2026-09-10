Johnny Bananas Says CT Tamburello and Phaedra Parks' Relationship Is Real

Johnny Bananas is throwing his full support behind CT Tamburello and Phaedra Parks' romance ... and he should know, since he competed alongside them on "The Traitors."

We got Johnny in Hollywood on Wednesday ... and the reality star, who calls CT a brother, told our photog CT and Phaedra weren't in a position to explore their relationship while filming the Peacock show ... but believes they've both since leveled up.

As for whether their romance is real ... Johnny says he's buying it and fully supports the couple. In fact, he joked he'll be "jumping out of the cake" at their wedding ... while acknowledging he may be getting ahead of the game.

Johnny joked Phaedra went from Apollo Nida to Zeus ... while CT went from dating OnlyFans creator Catalina White to dating an attorney.

Play video content Video: 'RHOA' Star Phaedra Parks Confirms She's Dating 'The Challenge' Star CT Tamburello Jeff Lewis Live

Johnny also weighed in on Dee Valladares' performance on the current season of "Big Brother" ... and says she's executing her signature strategy flawlessly.

"The girl does not know when to turn game off," he told us ... accusing Dee of getting rid of the strongest women and manipulating the men to make it to the end.

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Johnny stopped short of calling Dee an icon, however ... saying the term is being thrown around too casually.