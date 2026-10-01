Rick Ross To Celebrate Jail Release With 'Rigatoni and Heavy Marinara'

Play video content Video: Rick Ross’ First Taste of Freedom?!? Rigatoni Drenched in Marinara WSVN 7 News

The Biggest Boss is free again ... and Rick Ross is already looking forward to fancy trips to Dubai and Paris ... and his last order of business is pasta with "heavy marinara."

Ross walked out of jail Thursday in Miami, insisting he's "totally innocent" of the battery allegations against him ... then casually laid out a weekend itinerary that sounded like something straight out of "Scarface."

Here's how Ross is celebrating his jail release ... Dubai on Friday, Paris on Saturday and a Sunday meal complete with a bowl of rigatoni smothered in marinara sauce.

Then he hopped on Instagram and somehow cranked the boss talk up another notch.

Play video content Video: Rick Ross Posts to Instagram Following Release From Prison

Ross plugged his new music, declared, "I'm bigger than Justin Bieber" ... then said he expects news helicopters to be flying over his mansion once the weather clears.

In other words, Rozay apparently thinks his post-arrest media frenzy is about to go full O.J.

He then said he felt like recording music and told his team to get the studio ready.

As TMZ previously reported, Ross was arrested Thursday morning in Miami on felony battery by strangulation and misdemeanor battery charges after an ex-girlfriend accused him of assaulting her. She went to cops on Tuesday and he turned himself in two days later.

During a court appearance, his lawyer asked a judge to expedite his release because he's a celebrity and raised concerns about his safety in jail.

Play video content Video: Judge Has No Idea Who Rick Ross Is During Court Appearance

Judge Mindy Glazer wasn't exactly starstruck ... telling the rapper, "I have no idea who you are."