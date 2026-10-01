50 Cent Slams Verizon Over STARZ Blackout, Tells 'Power' Fans to Switch Providers

50 Cent is going to war with Verizon ... telling "Power" fans to dump the provider over its STARZ blackout.

The rapper and TV mogul blasted Verizon and CEO Dan Schulman on Instagram after the company's Fios customers lost access to STARZ programming amid a messy carriage dispute.

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50 urged fans -- particularly viewers in New York and New Jersey -- to switch providers, warning they could miss "Power" and the network's other hit shows.

STARZ says negotiations with Verizon broke down after the sides failed to reach a new distribution deal. The network claims Verizon customers could also lose access to "Outlander," "P-Valley," "S.W.A.T.: Exiles," the upcoming "Fightland," and STARZ's movie library.

50's beef is personal ... his G-Unit Film & Television banner produces "Power," its spinoffs and "BMF," all of which have helped make STARZ a major destination for programming with Black stars.

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STARZ President Alison Hoffman also criticized the blackout, saying the dispute could limit access to programming serving women and underrepresented audiences.

A Verizon spokesperson tells TMZ ... "We are disappointed that STARZ has chosen to remove its premium channels from the Verizon Fios TV lineup. While STARZ is currently selling its service direct to consumers for as low as $2.50 a month, they are demanding Verizon customers pay double that amount for access to the same content."

They continue ... "Verizon proudly offers a rich, diverse array of programming across our platform, and our focus remains on protecting our customers and delivering content at a fair value. We remain open to reaching a sensible resolution to restore these channels."