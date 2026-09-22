50 Cent Bringing 'Headcrack' Dice Game to Las Vegas Casinos

I'm Putting My Own Spin On The Casino Floor!!!

50 Cent is taking his business empire to the casino floor ... launching a new live table game inspired by the legendary New York street dice game Cee-lo.

The rapper and mogul is teaming up with gaming company TCSJOHNHUXLEY to create 50 Cent Headcrack ... a casino version of the three-dice game rooted in New York street culture and hip-hop.

The game will make its global debut at G2E Las Vegas 2026 ... one of the gaming industry’s biggest events ... taking place September 29 through October 1 at The Venetian Expo.

The concept keeps the basic elements of Cee-Lo, three dice and classic rolls, while adding dealers, official betting structures, side bets, published payouts and casino technology.

The ultimate roll is 4-5-6 ... which causes the table to erupt with one word: "Headcrack!"

50 says the name needs no explanation in New York ... telling us, "For a hundred years this game lived on the corner. Now it's got a dealer, a pay table and a seat at the table in a real casino. Same dice, new floor."

The game is being developed for commercial casino operators and will be available in multiple formats, including traditional dice and automated dice technology.

It will also feature a Bank-Shooter-Tie structure designed to make the game easy for new players to pick up.

TCSJOHNHUXLEY Executive Chairman Tristan Sjöberg says the partnership combines 50's global entertainment reach with the company's experience in live casino gaming.