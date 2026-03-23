50 Cent Expands Empire With $100M Planet Hollywood Partnership in NYC

50 Cent is turning Times Square into his own personal playground ... 'cause TMZ has learned he just inked a $100-million deal to build a celebrity-packed mega venue where fans can party, catch surprise performances, and rub elbows with A-listers all in one night.

The rap mogul has teamed up with Planet Hollywood boss Robert Earl to launch PH Live, a next-level entertainment hub set to take over Planet Hollywood's flagship NYC location.

This isn't your average nightlife spot ... PH Live is designed to be a full-blown celebrity magnet, hosting everything from pop-up concerts and movie premieres to high-end private parties and major cultural events.

50 says the goal is simple ... to create the ultimate destination where everything collides. "Planet Hollywood has always been connected to pop culture, and PH Live takes that energy to the next level," he said.

The space is being loaded with state-of-the-art LED tech that can completely transform the venue depending on the event ... think surprise performances, live sports watch parties, album launches, and over-the-top birthday celebrations that feel more like exclusive Vegas shows.

The spot will serve up 50's personal favorites ... including sweet chili shrimp, steak with mac & cheese, and a signature burger featuring a secret sauce. The venue will also showcase memorabilia from his film and TV career, giving fans a full immersive 50 Cent experience while they eat.

The deal builds on his already strong relationship with Planet Hollywood, following his successful Vegas residency and the launch of his Candy Shop bar.