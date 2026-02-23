T.I. Unleashes at 50 Cent With Fiery New Diss Track "Right One"

Play video content T.I.

T.I. is dragging his beef with 50 Cent straight into the studio -- and TMZ’s got the first listen to the diss track.

Hit play on this ... because T.I. ain't playing nice, calling 50 a "5-0 dispatcher" -- basically branding him a snitch -- and clowns him as a keyboard warrior who’s tough online but nowhere else.

Then it really gets spicy. T.I. raps he’s got "he has paperwork from n**** in prison ya name is in em" ... a bombshell claim that goes straight at 50’s gangster brand. That’s not light shade ... that’s nuclear!

In case you forgot how we got here -- this all started when T.I. accused 50 of "ducking" a Verzuz battle they’d talked about doing. Instead of locking it in, 50 went the trolling route on social media, firing off jokes and memes, but never actually stepping into the ring.