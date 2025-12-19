T.I. Releasing His First Comedy Special on Christmas Eve

T.I. is aiming for some Christmas Eve calamity in households everywhere -- with the release of his debut stand-up comedy special!!!

On Friday, Tip dropped the trailer for "Cheaper Than Therapy" ... his all-jokes, non-musical romp which was filmed at the famed Atlanta venue Center Stage.

We're told the hip hop legend got the support from his fellow hometown heroes during the special's taping ... Usher, The-Dream, and Young Dro were all in the building!!! Tip also shared the stage with his own comedy collective, The HaHa Mafia.

Judging from the clip, Tip brought the house down ... touching on everything from his celebrity status to his family life -- including how he nabbed his wife, Tiny, when she was richer and more famous than him. TLC would be proud.