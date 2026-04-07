Hulu Announces 50 Cent Documentary, Set to Air in Three Parts

50 Cent said he'd get rich or die tryin' ... and now he's showing us just how he pulled it off.

Hulu has ordered a documentary about 50, showing fans how he went "from the streets of Queens to global cultural dominance."

The three-part series will touch on the rapper's illustrious career -- including music, business and film -- through "an intimate and revealing lens."

The doc doesn't have a title yet ... but it's going to be directed by Mandon Lovett, who's done several docs including "Boys in Blue," "Origins of Hip Hop," "The French Montana Story: For Khadija" and more.