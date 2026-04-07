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Hulu Announces 50 Cent Documentary, Set to Air in Three Parts

50 Cent Getting New 3-Part Doc on Hulu

By TMZ Staff
Published
50-cent-main-getty-1
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50 Cent said he'd get rich or die tryin' ... and now he's showing us just how he pulled it off.

Hulu has ordered a documentary about 50, showing fans how he went "from the streets of Queens to global cultural dominance."

50 cent G-Unit Film & Televsion
G-Unit Film & Televsion

The three-part series will touch on the rapper's illustrious career -- including music, business and film -- through "an intimate and revealing lens."

The doc doesn't have a title yet ... but it's going to be directed by Mandon Lovett, who's done several docs including "Boys in Blue," "Origins of Hip Hop," "The French Montana Story: For Khadija" and more.

50 Cent Performance Pics
Launch Gallery
50 Cent Performance Pics Launch Gallery
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50 recently executive-produced the infamous Netflix Diddy doc that dropped in December ... so it'll be interesting to see if this new project touches on their famous feud at all.

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