'The Magicians' Actress Brittany Curran Arrested Again for Public Intoxication

Actress Brittany Curran -- famous for her work in "The Magicians" and "Chicago Fire" -- was arrested for public intoxication, TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Burbank Police got a call about a suspicious person knocking on a resident's door a little before 2 AM on October 19 ... and when cops arrived, they found Brittany showing "objective signs of alcohol intoxication."

We're told police asked her multiple times to go home -- she lived nearby -- but the actress refused ... and she was ultimately arrested.

Brittany was booked at a local jail but was cited and released a few hours later.

This isn't Brittany's first brush with the law ... she was also busted for public intoxication back in February, when cops said she showed up so drunk to the station that she couldn't remember how she got there.