'Chicago Fire' Star Brittany Curran Arrested, Booked on Drunk in Public Charge

"Chicago Fire" star Brittany Curran has been arrested, TMZ has learned.

According to the Burbank Police Department, the 35-year-old actress showed up at the police station showing "objective signs and symptoms of alcohol intoxication."

According to police, Brittany was so drunk she couldn't "answer basic questions, could not account for how she arrived at the location, and appeared unable to care for her own safety."

She was booked in Burbank, California on a charge of drunk in public - disorderly conduct.

In addition to "Chicago Fire," Curran is also known for her roles in "13 Going On 30" and "The Magicians."