'Apocalypto' Actor Rudy Youngblood Arrested on Drug Charge

Rudy Youngblood -- best known for his role in Mel Gibson's Oscar-nominated film "Apocalypto" -- was arrested Thursday in Texas on a substance charge, TMZ has learned.

Officers picked him up on a warrant filed in Bell County on Wednesday for a drug charge. He's booked in the Henderson County jail for possession of a controlled substance in an amount between 1 gram and 4 grams ... a felony that could put him behind bars for up to 2 years, along with a fine of $10,000.

He remains in custody as of Friday morning. TMZ has reached out to the arresting agency for more information ... so far, no word back.

Youngblood has built himself quite a rap sheet -- we told you a few months ago in October 2025 he was cuffed for assaulting a family or household member by impeding their breathing or circulation. He was also arrested for disorderly intoxication in Miami back in 2017 ... but the charges were eventually dropped.

In addition to his role as Jaguar Paw in 2006’s "Apocalypto," Rudy has appeared in projects including 2023’s "The Haunting of Hell Hole Mine" and 2021’s "Dandelion Season," among others.