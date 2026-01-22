Trey Songz Sues Kansas City Police Over Arrest at Chiefs Playoff Game

Trey Songz is fighting back about an arrest that happened half a decade ago ... suing the Kansas City Police Department over an incident at a Kansas City Chiefs NFL playoff game.

According to the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Trey claims he was at the AFC Championship Game between the Chiefs and Buffalo Bills in January 2021 and was in his seat at Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri when folks nearby started heckling him because of his celeb status.

Play video content 1/24/21 TMZ.com

Trey claims the verbal heckling escalated to threats and harassment, resulting in security and police being called to his seat ... and we were first to obtain video of the police interaction.

Thing is ... Trey claims when security guards and cops showed up, they failed to protect him from "unruly, aggressive, and intoxicated attendees" ... and instead "physically assaulted, wrongfully arrested, handcuffed and detained" him in jail.

Play video content Kansas City Police

Trey says he was charged with trespassing, resisting arrest, and assaulting a police officer ... all of which were ultimately dismissed.

In his suit, Trey claims he suffered physical injuries, emotional distress, damage to his professional reputation and financial losses as a result of the incident ... and he claims KCPD used excessive force before wrongfully detaining and arresting him.

Trey is seeking unspecified damages.