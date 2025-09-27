Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Trey Songz Scales Wall While Shirtless at Concert

By TMZ Staff
Published
092725_trey_songz_kal
SPIDEY SENSES ACTIVATED
TMZ.com

Some lucky Trey Songz fans got to see him up close and personal at a concert Friday night ... 'cause he scaled a wall to get closer to them!

Check out the clip -- the "Na Na" hitmaker goes full Spider-Man mode as he closes out his Savannah, Georgia show and climbs up the wall of the risers to become face-to-face with fans.

trey songz fans tmz wm
TMZ.com

They are clearly thrilled -- and it doesn't hurt that he's shirtless, either!

He even looked super impressed with himself, flashing a confident smile as he gets ready to leap down.

Trey Songz Performance Photos
Launch Gallery
Trey On Stage! Launch Gallery
Getty

Trey's got a few dates coming up in October ... and clearly, you don't need front row seats to get a front-row view!

