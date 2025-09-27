Trey Songz Scales Wall While Shirtless at Concert

Play video content TMZ.com

Some lucky Trey Songz fans got to see him up close and personal at a concert Friday night ... 'cause he scaled a wall to get closer to them!

Check out the clip -- the "Na Na" hitmaker goes full Spider-Man mode as he closes out his Savannah, Georgia show and climbs up the wall of the risers to become face-to-face with fans.

They are clearly thrilled -- and it doesn't hurt that he's shirtless, either!

He even looked super impressed with himself, flashing a confident smile as he gets ready to leap down.