Trey Songz Scales Wall While Shirtless at Concert
Some lucky Trey Songz fans got to see him up close and personal at a concert Friday night ... 'cause he scaled a wall to get closer to them!
Check out the clip -- the "Na Na" hitmaker goes full Spider-Man mode as he closes out his Savannah, Georgia show and climbs up the wall of the risers to become face-to-face with fans.
They are clearly thrilled -- and it doesn't hurt that he's shirtless, either!
He even looked super impressed with himself, flashing a confident smile as he gets ready to leap down.
Trey's got a few dates coming up in October ... and clearly, you don't need front row seats to get a front-row view!