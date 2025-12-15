Trey Songz Arrested & Arraigned for Allegedly Punching Nightclub Worker

Trey Songz is back in trouble once again after he was arrested for allegedly punching a nightclub employee in New York City -- all because they say Trey didn't want to go home!!!

The "Trigga" singer was arraigned in NYC Criminal Court and released on his own recognizance on Sunday after authorities say he was involved in a violent altercation inside Times Square hotspot Dramma Night Club.

According to reports, Trey grew irritated after workers instructed him and his party that it was closing time ... at which point the singer allegedly struck one of the employees in the face with a closed fist, causing swelling and substantial pain.

Trey allegedly then went on a rampage, intentionally damaging the club, which included more than $1500 worth of hookah set-ups, DJ equipment, and sofas.

According to court records, obtained by TMZ, Trey was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to 6 charges ... 2 counts of Assault in the Third Degree with Intent to Cause Physical Injury; 1 count of Assault in the Third Degree - Recklessly Causing Physical Injury; 1 count Aggravated Harassment in the Second Degree - Injuring a Family or Household Member; 1 count Harassment in the Second Degree - Physical Contact; and 1 count Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree.

His next court date is set for February 18, 2026.