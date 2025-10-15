'Apocalypto' Actor Rudy Youngblood Arrested in Texas, Accused of Assault

Actor Rudy Youngblood -- best known for his role in Mel Gibson's Oscar-nominated film "Apocalypto" -- has been arrested for allegedly launching a violent attack on someone close to him, according to police.

Rudy was arrested by Belton police officers in Texas early Tuesday morning ... after he allegedly assaulted a family or household member by impeding their breathing or circulation, cops said.

He's being held at the Bell County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

TMZ has reached out to the Belton Police Department for more information ... so far, no word back.

This isn't his first run-in with the law -- we reported Rudy was arrested for disorderly intoxication in Miami back in 2017 ... but the charges were eventually dropped.

In addition to appearing in 2006's "Apocalypto" as Jaguar Paw, Rudy has credits in 2023's "The Haunting of Hell Hole Mine," 2021's "Dandelion Season" and more.