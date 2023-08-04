Zero Wolf In 'Apocalypto' 'Memba Him?!

American-Canadian actor and dancer Raoul Trujillo was 51 years old when he took on the role of Zero Wolf -- the cold-hearted Mayan leader who plunders Jaguar Paw's village and sells them as human sacrifices -- in Mel Gibson's one-of-a-kind adventure film "Apocalypto" back in 2006.

Joining Trujillo in the action-packed film included Rudy Youngblood who putting his life on the line for his fellow villagers and family, Jaguar Paw, Dalia Hernández as the pregnant wife of Jaguar Paw, Seven and Jonathan Brewer who wanted nothing more than to have a family, Blunted.