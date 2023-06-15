Charlie In 'Hereditary' 'Memba Her?!

American actress Milly Shapiro was only 15 years old when she played the clicking role of Charlie -- the youngest child of the Graham family who is possessed by King Paimon -- in the horror/drama film "Hereditary" back in 2018.

Milly shared the big screen with Toni Collette as the mother who decapitates herself Annie Graham, Gabriel Byrne as the father and psychiatrist Steve Graham and Alex Wolff as Charlie's older brother who loves his marijuana, Peter Graham.