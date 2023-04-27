Action-Movie Star Jet Li 'Memba Him?!

Action-movie star Jet Li was in his late 30s when he showcased his (many) talents during the early 2000s... taking his martial arts and acting skills to the big screen with some of Hollywood's hottest celebrities and putting up quite the fight!

Working alongside Mel Gibson and Danny Glover, the 1998 film "Lethal Weapon 4" would be Li's first Hollywood gig. In 2000, he took on the leading role of Han Sing in the action-packed film "Romeo Must Die" next to the late Aaliyah and would continue to be praised for his work for years to come.