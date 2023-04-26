Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Guess Who This Lil' Guitar Player Turned Into!

4/26/2023 12:01 AM PT
Guess Who These Cute Kids Turned Into -- Part 13
It comes as no surprise this talented guy turned into a musical genius, because not only did he grow up playing in his family's band... but he and his five siblings grew up observing his parents dancing and singing in Waikiki, Hawaii.

He may not be the tallest guy on the block but his singing chops and dance moves sure are mighty! He's written songs for Flo Rida and Snoop Dogg, and if you're a Cardi B fan .... well then you've definitely seen this guy's "Finesse."

Need one more clue? He's performed at the Super Bowl twice!

Can you guess who he is?

