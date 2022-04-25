Dragon Lady In 'Rush Hour 3' 'Memba Her?!
4/25/2022 12:01 AM PT
Japanese actress and singer Youki Kudoh was 36 years old when she was cast as the 'dragon lady' aka Jasmine -- the main antagonist and assassin with many superpowers like convincing, manipulating and seducing Lee before attempting to murder him -- in the 2007 action/comedy film "Rush Hour 3."
Youki shared the big screen with no other than Jackie Chan as Lee, Chris Tucker as Carter, Hiroyuki Sanada as Kenji and Noémie Lenoir as Genevieve.
"Would you like to know a secret cop? Someone's going to die here tonight."