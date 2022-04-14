Guess Who This Singing Star Turned Into
4/14/2022 12:01 AM PT
Before this young chick behind the mic turned into an actress and a Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter, she was just a girl with big goals and even bigger dreams from Murrieta, California.
This cute kid got her start being in an Old Navy commercial, which eventually landed her prominent roles on Disney Channel ... a full circle moment considering her idols growing up were fellow Disney stars Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato.
Still not sure who this pop princess is? She recently celebrated her birthday with DJ Paris Hilton. If you know who she is ... well then, Good 4 U!