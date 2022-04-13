Singer Jewel 'Memba Her?!
4/13/2022 12:01 AM PT
American singer and songwriter Jewel grabbed the ears and hearts of the world when she released her debut album "Pieces of You" which landed in the number four spot on the U.S. Billboard 200 list and featured hit songs "Who Will Save Your Soul" "Foolish Games" and "You Were Meant For Me."
Jewel continued her success as the guitar-strumming songstress and has 4 grammy nominations to show for it! She came out with her fifth studio album, "0304" in 2003, which spotlighted the popular song "Intuition" ... and is currently preparing for a big U.S. tour this summer.