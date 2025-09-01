'Dances with Wolves' Star Graham Greene Dead at 73

Graham Greene -- a longtime character actor who received an Academy Award nomination -- has died ... TMZ has learned.

Graham's agent Michael Greene -- no relation -- tells TMZ ... Graham passed away at a Toronto hospital Sunday afternoon with his wife, Hilary Blackmore, at his side.

Michael tells us Graham loved all he did for his people and for the world ... adding he was a man of great moral character and will be missed. In a message meant for Graham, Michael says "You are finally free" adding that his former agent Susan Smith will meet him at Heaven's gate. He did not provide a cause of death.

Graham began acting the early 1980s appearing in films like "Running Brave" and the Al Pacino-led "Revolution" ... before breaking out in the movie "Dances with Wolves."

Greene plays Kicking Bird in the film ... the Sioux tribe's medicine man who befriends Kevin Costner's character. The role earned Graham an Academy Award nomination for best supporting actor, though he lost to Joe Pesci for "Goodfellas."

Graham also appeared in "Green Mile," "Snow Dogs," "The Twilight Saga: New Moon," "Wind River," "Molly's Game," and the TV shows "American Gods" and "Riverdale" among many more roles.

He will appear in several upcoming films including "Ice Fall" starring Joel Kinnaman and Danny Huston.

Green is survived by Blackmore, his daughter Lilly Lazare-Greene and his son Tarlo Greene. He was 73.