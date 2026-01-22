Video Allegedly Shows Comedian Corey Holcomb Punch Female Comic in the Face

There's nothing funny about what comedian Corey Holcomb appears to do in this video ... socking a woman right in the face, igniting a Hollywood street brawl.

The surveillance video allegedly shows Corey and female comic Cristina Payne jawing at each other outside the Hollywood Improv -- as a large group of people watched -- and then, suddenly, he unloads a right jab to her face.

TMZ broke the story when all this went down in December 2024. Law enforcement sources told us Corey had punched her over a months-long feud between the comedians. This video -- obtained by The Bizi Room -- plays out exactly as the incident was described to us.

Immediately after Corey punched Cristina, a bunch of guys jumped him, slammed him to the ground, and apparently beat him until he was able to escape.

Cristina filed a battery report with LAPD, but Corey was never arrested. In fact, 2 months later, he attempted -- but failed -- to get a temporary restraining order against her ... claiming Cristina put hands on him first, while his back was turned to her.

Corey claimed she also trash-talked him, saying ... "Your mama's a bitch," and "Your d*** ain't s***."

He clearly knew this video existed because in court docs, he accused Cristina of giving TMZ a clip that only showed his aggression and not hers. We never published, or even received, any such video.