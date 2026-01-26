Florida Driver Slapped With DUI Charge After Car Erupts in Flames

Suspected Of DUI After Driving a Car While It Was On Fire

Liar, liar, car's on fire! A Florida man, who claimed to have only had one beer, was arrested on DUI charges Friday after he was caught driving a car while it was actively engulfed in flames.

This story is unbelievable ... in the arrest affidavit, obtained by TMZ, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said deputies were putting out a brush fire caused by a vehicle, when they spotted the vehicle in question.

The police report says, witnesses saw Patrick Rinaldi driving on U.S.-192 as heavy smoke was seen coming from his vehicle. Witnesses said Patrick eventually stopped, but only briefly, before driving away again ... only this time, the entire car was engulfed in flames.

And ... according to a Facebook post, this man had his wife in the car with him!

The sheriff wrote, "Eventually he had to stop because of the fire, and when doing so was barely able to help his wife escape from the fire!!"

The affidavit describes a strong odor of alcohol emitting from the vehicle and cites the driver's "bloodshot, watery, and glassy" eyes.

It reads, "His movements were slowed and sluggish, and he was swaying while in a staggered stance. His speech was slowed, low, and slurred."

When the deputies talked to Patrick, he tried to convince them he only had one beer despite the bottle of liquor they said was on the floor of the car, then refused to submit to a DUI test, but ... it really looks like the cops had all the evidence they needed.

According to the sheriff, "As a result of his actions Rinaldi was charged with DUI and Refusal to Submit and subsequently took a ride in our Courtesy Shuttle to Ivey’s Iron Bar Lodge where he got immediate occupancy!!"