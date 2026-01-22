'Top Chef' Winner Kelsey Clark Smelled of Booze During DUI Arrest, Police Allege
'Top Chef' Winner Kelsey Clark Cooks Up a DUI Arrest ... Reeked Of Alcohol, Cops Say
Kelsey Clark cooked up a little trouble for herself in Alabama ... the "Top Chef" winner was arrested for DUI after plowing into a mailbox in Alabama, TMZ has learned.
Here's the scoop ... Dothan PD officers responded to a call Wednesday night to a residential street after Clark drove her vehicle into the mailbox, police said. Officers noticed Clark reeked of booze and showed several other indications of driver impairment, cops said.
Clark was given field sobriety tests, which included walking in a straight line and standing on one foot, according to police. Her performance wasn't great, leading officers to believe she was impaired, cops said.
Clark was then hauled off to the Dothan City Jail in Alabama and booked for DUI.
In 2019, Clark gained notoriety when she won "Top Chef" Season 16. She now serves as a judge on Netflix's "Next Gen Chef" and owns a restaurant in downtown Dothan called KBC. She also penned 3 cookbooks, "Southern Grit," "Southern Get-Togethers" and "The Flavor of Fire."