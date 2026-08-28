'Summer House' KJ Dillard Says Music Is Helping Him Heal After Mental Health Treatment

KJ Dillard is finding healing through his new music ... telling TMZ he's "doing really good" after receiving mental health treatment following the most recent "Summer House" season.

We got the reality star out in NYC this week, and he told our photog he's been working on himself, learning a lot, and practicing patience and grace as he navigates life after his borderline personality disorder diagnosis.

KJ says music has become a form of therapy for him ... helping him mentally and emotionally as he navigates this chapter in his life.

Play video content Video: ‘Summer House’ Star KJ Dillard Opens Up About Borderline Personality Disorder Diagnosis Bravo

As we reported, KJ revealed during the Season 10 reunion that he was hospitalized for about a week shortly after filming wrapped due to self-harm. He told Andy Cohen at the time that doctors diagnosed him with BPD and said he had previously run from his problems instead of confronting them.

Now, KJ tells us he's trying to break that pattern. While he says he still likes to stay busy and distract himself, he says sitting with himself has become the most important part of his progress.

And he's not doing it alone ... KJ says Ciara Miller and Mia Calabrese have remained super supportive, along with everyone else in his circle.

Ciara and Mia previously showed up for KJ during his hospitalization.

KJ's newly released song and video, "Girls In NY," is meant to mark a lighter, more celebratory moment after such a heavy time. He says the upbeat dance track comes from a bird's-eye view, inspired by people around him rather than his own direct experiences.