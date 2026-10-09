Baby Angelita Case: Cops Believe 14-Year-Old Mother Was Driving Car That Ran Over Child

Play video content Video: Baby Angelita Investigation KTVU FOX 2 San Francisco

The 14-year-old incest victim who was allegedly impregnated by her father may have run over their baby with a vehicle and killed "Baby Angelita" ... according to authorities.

During a press conference on Thursday, county and federal law enforcement revealed they believe the girl delivered Baby Angelita in a California strawberry field on the side of the road where the 14-year-old mother worked as a laborer. They believe she then may have run the baby over with a car in August.

Authorities say evidence at the scene seems to indicate the baby was hit by a sedan.

Detective Richard Geng with the Monterrey County Sheriff's Department said, "Several feet from Baby Angelita was what appeared to be a large blood stain, which led detectives to believe that Baby Angelita was moved from where she was born to a location under a vehicle that ended up running her over."

The car is allegedly connected to the girl's parents. Authorities say they believe she hid her pregnancy from her mother ... and her father, Sergio Galvez Perez, wasn't in the area on the day the infant was killed.

The 14-year-old was taken to a hospital after police initially questioned her ... but her father checked her out of the hospital and took her to Mexico, cops say. He was finally arrested earlier this week, and authorities are working to extradite him to the United States.

Ofelia Garcia Ortega -- the 14-year-old's mom -- was also arrested for suspicion of displaying or possessing a forged identification card, permitting a child to suffer or be endangered, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Neither of the 14-year-old's parents has been directly implicated in the infant's death.