Florida Mom Charged With Incest Barred from Contacting Son

Judge Orders Her To Have No Contact With Son

The Florida mother charged with incest, Christina Clemens, is out of jail as she awaits trial ... and a judge ordered her to have absolutely no contact with her son, Shane, who she allegedly had sex with around 100 times.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, a Florida judge released 46-year-old Christina from custody but specifically barred her from having any direct or indirect contact with her 22-year-old son.

Shane was released from custody on Thursday, according to jail records ... so they're both fresh out.

As you know, the Polk County Sheriff's Office charged mother and son with incest, and Christina was also hit with an adultery charge because she's apparently still married to her husband of 10 years, Terry.

Authorities say Christina carried on the incestuous affair with her son for over four years, engaging in all types of sex with Shane ... this according to the arrest affidavit.