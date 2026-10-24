AEW Wrestler Amber Flora Arrested For DUI

Arrested For DUI, Refusing To Take DUI Test

Pro wrestler Amber Flora has been arrested for DUI and refusal to submit to DUI testing ... TMZ has learned.

The NXT wrestler was arrested by the Orlando Police Department on Friday at 5:40 AM ... jail records show.

She was subsequently released later that morning at 10:07 AM ... after posting $1,000 bail for each count.

The AEW performer then attended a mandatory court date appearance on Saturday ... and a compliance date has been set for Nov. 2 ... according to court docket records.