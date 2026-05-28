WWE SuperStar Gunther Bailed Ludwig Kaiser Out Of Jail, Docs Show

Good friend award goes to WWE Superstar Gunther ... who shelled out $1,000 to get his fellow wrestler friend Ludwig Kaiser out of jail following his battery arrest.

TMZ Sports has obtained Kaiser's bond information sheet following his recent run-in with the law in Florida ... and it turns out the guy who came through for him was Walter Hahn, Gunther's real name.

Gunther wrote two $500 checks to pay the fee ... meaning he'll be making damn sure Kaiser -- real name Marcel Barthel -- will show up to his court date next month so his dough doesn't go to waste.

As we previously reported, Kaiser was accused of whooping his neighbor's ass for complaining about a wild make-out session between the wrestler and his girlfriend in an elevator on April 23.

The neighbor, according to a police report, told the two to "have some manners" ... which apparently set Kaiser off and resulted in the physical altercation.

He was booked for battery and later released ... thanks to Gunther.