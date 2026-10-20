Porn Star Drake Von's Domestic Violence, Robbery Charges Dismissed

Porn star Drake Von is off the hook in his domestic violence case ... ‘cause TMZ has learned the judge dismissed all five charges against him, including robbery and domestic battery by strangulation ... and the case is now closed.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ ... prosecutors filed a motion to dismiss the case last week, which a judge granted without objection from Von's defense attorney.

Play video content Video: Drake Von Arrested By Police After Domestic Violence Accusations

The dismissed charges included robbery, domestic battery by strangulation, coercion constituting domestic violence involving the threat or use of physical force, and two counts of domestic battery.

Von tells TMZ … "The court system did well, all my charges were dropped and dismissed. I'm grateful that this matter has concluded. I knew I was innocent from the start."

He also had a message for his critics … "I feel bad for those who wished to see me behind bars. They need to do better and find peace within themselves. I hope I can get my life back and now and move forward."

As we previously reported … Von, whose real name is Dawson Bacon, was arrested in Las Vegas in June after cops say he allegedly attempted to strangle his female partner. TMZ later obtained body cam footage in which his accuser told officers she couldn't breathe during the alleged attack and briefly lost consciousness.

Von denied the allegations from the beginning, previously telling TMZ the charges would be dropped and calling the situation a misunderstanding and publicity stunt.

Court records show the case is now officially closed, and Von's no-contact order was canceled.