Famous Gay Porn Star Drake Von Denies Strangling Female Partner

Gay porn star Drake Von is firing back at allegations he strangled his female partner ... blasting the criminal charges against him as a bunch of crap!!!

In a statement, Von — whose real name is Dawson Bacon — tells TMZ ... "All allegations are false, charges will be dropped, and it was all a misunderstanding." He adds, "Content will be made soon about it" and tells us it's all a "Publicity stunt 🥴."

Nevada authorities view the situation much differently ... as we first reported, Von was arrested Tuesday after cops in Las Vegas claimed he tried to strangle his female partner at a palatial million-dollar home. Police would not disclose further details.

Court records show Von was charged with two felonies ... domestic battery by strangulation and coercion constituting domestic violence with threat or use of physical force. He was also charged with misdemeanor domestic battery and later released on $25,246 bond from the Vegas jail.