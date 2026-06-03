49ers' Brandon Aiyuk Wanted By Cops After Viral Speeding Video

Brandon Aiyuk is officially a wanted man in Northern California ... after the wide receiver posted video of himself ripping around the streets near the 49ers stadium, leading to a police investigation and a warrant.

TMZ Sports confirmed there is an arrest warrant for misdemeanor speeding out of Santa Clara County.

The situation was entirely self-inflicted -- the warrant dates back to a video Aiyuk posted on December 20, showing him driving his near-700-horsepower Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing past Levi's Stadium, reaching speeds of up to 110 MPH.

There was near immediate blowback, and Brandon quickly apologized.

"Sorry yall, my car content won’t come with speeding anymore! Was Praying with my son tonight and wouldn’t want anybody else to miss out on an opportunity to do the same with their loved ones! My apologies."

Unfortunately for the 6th-year NFL vet, the mea culpa wasn't enough for local officials, who launched an investigation into the incident.

In mid-January, Santa Clara PD sent their findings to the district attorney, who opted to charge the wideout.

It's unclear if Aiyuk plans to turn himself in now that there's a warrant outstanding.

The charge is a misdemeanor and can carry up to 90 days in jail, along with a $500 fine.

The money won't be an issue for BA -- he signed a 4-year deal worth $120 Million in 2024 -- but there are major questions about where he'll play this upcoming season.

Aiyuk's relationship with the Niners has been fractured for some time, and he hasn't been with the squad since late last year.