Matthew Stafford's Wife Kelly Fires Back at Facelift Comment

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly Stafford is giving one internet troll a major reality check ... after the guy suggested she go under the knife!

The Los Angeles Rams quarterback's wife fired back at a social media user who told her to get a facelift and she made sure to bring his daughter into the conversation.

It all started Thursday when Kelly posted an Instagram video showing off her game day skincare routine ... going completely makeup-free and filter-free while demonstrating her favorite moisturizing products.

But one guy apparently wasn't impressed with her natural look ... jumping into the comments to write, "Get a facelift……. You have money."

Kelly wasn't about to let that one slide ... reposting the nasty comment to her Instagram Stories and delivering a pointed response.

"David, my guy… I pray no one ever says this to your beautiful daughter ❤️," she wrote.