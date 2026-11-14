Ex-NFL Star Shawne Merriman: Read Texts With Friend From Day Playboy Model Died

The night a Playboy model died is coming back into focus ... thanks to a series of troubling text messages allegedly exchanged between former NFL star Shawne Merriman and a friend.

The messages, obtained by TMZ from court docs, show an alleged conversation between Merriman and nightclub promoter Elias Wehbe on July 21, 2017 ... the day Kimberly Fattorini died from a fatal overdose.

In one exchange, Wehbe allegedly told Merriman he had three "whores" at his home, naming Kimberly and two others ... before writing, "Nah I'm tryna get rid of them so I can smash."

Wehbe also allegedly complained the women wouldn't leave, asking Merriman to have another man text Kimberly ... before adding that someone was getting jealous.

The exchange is among several text messages included in court filings by Kimberly's parents, who claim Wehbe helped arrange for their intoxicated daughter to leave his home with Merriman.

As TMZ previously reported, Kimberly's parents are fighting Wehbe's attempt to reduce a $4 million wrongful death judgment ... arguing the texts help support the jury's findings.

The family sued Merriman and others over Kimberly's 2017 death, alleging she was drugged before suffering a fatal overdose. Her death was ruled accidental ... with alcohol, cocaine, and GHB found in her system.

A jury ultimately found Merriman and the other defendants liable in the civil case ... resulting in a $4 million judgment, though Merriman has denied wrongdoing.