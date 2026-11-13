Kiefer Sutherland Fighting Uber Driver's Assault Lawsuit, Claims Self-Defense

Kiefer Sutherland wants a judge to toss out an Uber driver's lawsuit against him alleging assault and claims he acted in self-defense ... TMZ has learned.

In legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Kiefer's team denies the allegations made against him ... including claims he acted recklessly or that Uber driver Rafael Manvelyan suffered any injuries.

Kiefer's attorneys also claim that any physical action he took was justified as self-defense under the belief that Rafael posed an immediate threat to him. His legal team previously claimed Rafael refused to stop the car.

They also argue that the lawsuit is groundless and pursued in bad faith ... and that any emotional distress Rafael claims he experienced was due to pre-existing or concurrent psychological conditions.

In the end, Kiefer claims that he did not act with any malice ... and he's asking the judge to dismiss the complaint with prejudice.

As TMZ previously reported ... Rafael claimed that Kiefer was "visibly intoxicated" during a January ride.