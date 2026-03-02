Kiefer Sutherland's Alleged Uber Assault Case Sees New Evidence, Prosecutors Say

Kiefer Sutherland isn't in the clear yet regarding allegations he threatened and assaulted an Uber driver ... but the case is still being closely examined by authorities as more clues come to light.

The L.A. County District Attorney's Office tells us ... they're reviewing newly submitted evidence and the matter is under review. However, TMZ has learned no charges have been brought forward as of yet.

As we reported ... Kiefer was in an Uber Black in L.A. on January 11, heading home from a dinner with a friend, when for some reason during the drive the "24" star told the driver to pull over and let him out.

At the time, Kiefer told cops the driver refused and that he asked twice more, to no avail. The driver, who spoke a language other than English, said Kiefer threatened to kill him if he didn't pull over, and said he allegedly assaulted him with his hands.