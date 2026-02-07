Kiefer Sutherland Pictured at Uber Pickup Lot After Alleged Ride Share Death Threat

Play video content The Image Direct

Kiefer Sutherland's been spotted for the first time since he allegedly threatened to kill his Uber driver ... and, somehow, he apparently grabbed ANOTHER ride with the service!

Photogs snapped pics of the actor at LAX Thursday in a wide-brimmed white hat, what looks like a guitar in hand, and a couple bags with him as he rushed across the street toward a sign which clearly reads, "Uber."

It's a pickup spot for the rideshare service ... and he's clearly handing over his bags to a man before he hops in the back of a large black SUV.

We broke the story ... Sutherland was arrested last month after he allegedly told an Uber driver he'd kill the guy if he didn't pull the car over. The driver told cops Kiefer put hands on him during the drive.

Cops were called ... and Kiefer was arrested the felony charge of making a criminal threat. He was released on $50K bail.

Play video content Broadcastify.com

The Los Angeles County District Attorney recently sent the case back to the police for further investigation.